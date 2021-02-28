Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf

If turnkey living in a spacious, architect-designed home with views of the Sugar Loaf and the Irish Sea is what you’re after, No 41 Sika Woods in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow might pique your interest.

The three-storey, four-bedroom residence is nearly new, given it was built last year by developer Francis Rhatigan’s Winterbrook as part of a small scheme of 47 homes.

The A2 energy rated property extends to some 192 square metres and...