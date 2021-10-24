Spacious five-bed home on landscaped grounds near Dunmore East

If a home in a salubrious setting in the sunny south east is what you’re after, then perhaps this extensive stone-clad mansion overlooking Belle Lake in Woodstown in Co Waterford might fit the bill.

Ash Lodge is situated on just under 2.5 acres of private, well-stocked landscaped grounds in the townland of Ballyloughbeg some 9km from the pretty fishing village of Dunmore East.

The residence extends to a whopping 410 square metres and incorporates...