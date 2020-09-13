Sunday September 13, 2020
Spacious Blackrock residence on its own grounds for €1.95m

Woodland Park House is tucked in a private cul-de-sac off Mount Merrion Avenue and surrounded by lush, well tended gardens

13th September, 2020
5
Woodland Park House is set on a 0.25 acre site and offers a roomy 297 square metres of living space

House hunters with a penchant for the art of Piet Mondrian may be drawn to the abstract geometric exterior of this impressive detached residence in Blackrock in south Co Dublin, which is on the market with Colliers International guiding €1.95 million.

Woodland Park House, accessed off Mount Merrion Avenue, is set on a 0.25 acre site of mature, beautifully tended gardens offered privacy by well-established, lush hedges and dotted with specimen trees such as laburnum,...

