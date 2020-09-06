Spacious and secluded residence with views of the Dublin hills

If you were to put a triangular frame between Killiney Hill Park, Kilbogget Park and the deep blue waters of Dublin Bay at Killiney in south Co Dublin, at the centre of that triangle is Coundon Court, a secluded, T-bar shaped scheme of some 30 large, detached homes off Killiney Avenue.

Number 17, entitled Jabal-al-Dukhan (or Mountain of Smoke in Arabic, referring to a 6,600-foot mountain on the Saudi Arabian border with Yemen), sits at the...