Spacious and secluded family home on half an acre in Blackrock

At the N11 end of Newtownpark Avenue in Blackrock in south Dublin sits a substantial family home on a private, half-acre site with a handful of box-ticking benefits to its credit.

Set behind mature screening trees, the secluded five-bedroom detached home extends to a roomy 242.5 square metres and boasts stunning, south-west facing grounds (the rear garden alone runs to 180 feet), for green-fingered buyers in search of a garden oasis.

Lissard, at 3 Granville Road, perhaps...