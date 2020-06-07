Social homes separated from private housing in new apartment developments

Social homes will be segregated away from private market housing in several new apartment developments due to be built in Dublin, a Business Post investigation has found.
Clustering of social homes in a development or specific apartment block, instead of mixing them with other units, is considered against best practice because it can lead to stigmatisation and ghettoisation of social housing.
However, some local authorities and approved housing bodies have requested that homes...
