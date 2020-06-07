Sunday June 7, 2020
Social homes separated from private housing in new apartment developments

The clustering is considered to be against best practice as it can lead to ghettoisation

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
7th June, 2020
The main part of phase 4 at Ballymore’s Royal Canal Park in Dublin 11, will have no social homes

Social homes will be segregated away from private market housing in several new apartment developments due to be built in Dublin, a Business Post investigation has found.

Clustering of social homes in a development or specific apartment block, instead of mixing them with other units, is considered against best practice because it can lead to stigmatisation and ghettoisation of social housing.

However, some local authorities and approved housing bodies have requested that homes...

