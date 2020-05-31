Tuesday June 2, 2020
Social homes clustered in one block in Player Wills site

Despite best practice of ‘pepper pot’ approach, 41 social housing units to be clustered in 49-unit block in Dublin City Council area

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
31st May, 2020
Drawings for the site show that the 41 social housing units will be clustered in a 49-unit block of the development, as opposed to spread throughout the complex

Social homes will be clustered in one apartment block at the new Player Wills residential development, prompting concerns that their occupants could be segregated from the rest of the site.

Hines, the US-based developer, and APG Asset Management, a Dutch group, have submitted plans to build 416 homes on the former Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site. The units, off South Circular Road, will be spread across five residential blocks.

Hines’s planning application said they “reserve...

