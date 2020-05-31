Social homes clustered in one block in Player Wills site

Social homes will be clustered in one apartment block at the new Player Wills residential development, prompting concerns that their occupants could be segregated from the rest of the site.

Hines, the US-based developer, and APG Asset Management, a Dutch group, have submitted plans to build 416 homes on the former Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site. The units, off South Circular Road, will be spread across five residential blocks.

Hines’s planning application said they “reserve...