Social homes clustered in one block in Player Wills site

Social homes will be clustered in one apartment block at the new Player Wills residential development, prompting concerns that their occupants could be segregated from the rest of the site.
Hines, the US-based developer, and APG Asset Management, a Dutch group, have submitted plans to build 416 homes on the former Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site. The units, off South Circular Road, will be spread across five residential blocks.
Hines’s planning application said they “reserve...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team