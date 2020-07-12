Six-bed redbrick in Clane offers a touch of executive class

Some 35 minutes from Dublin’s south suburbs in Clane, Co Kildare, sits a handsome, modern six-bed redbrick offering plenty of bang for your buck.

The townland of Butterstream, a bucolic area about one kilometre outside of Clane town centre, comprises manicured roads with trimmed trees and hedges, beautiful foliage and perfectly aligned stone walls, behind many of which lie well-maintained stud farms.

Just off the main road opposite Clane Hospital is one of these...