Six-bed Rathgar redbrick comes to the market for €1.65m

Few south Co Dublin housebuyers can resist the allure of a good-looking redbrick, much less this handsome early Victorian one at No 7 Kenilworth Road in Rathgar, new to the market with DNG partner Mark Stafford guiding €1.65 million.

The six-bedroom terraced residence extends to 305 square metres laid out over three floors, with private off-street parking for three cars at the front and a gorgeous 61-foot private rear garden. Inside is a trove of period...