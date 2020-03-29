Six-bed house in Ratoath is fitted with high-quality features

A bespoke fitted kitchen is one of the alluring features of this six-bedroom detached home which has come to the market in Ratoath in Co Meath.

No 79 Fox Lodge Manor, for sale through REA Grimes, has 312.66 square metres of living space laid out over three floors with eye-catching features throughout.

These include the kitchen by designer Andrew Ryan of Wexford and an en suite master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and a surround sound system.