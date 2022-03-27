Six-bed country abode with fine views of Dublin Mountains

A well-presented, six-bedroom detached country residence with views over the Dublin Mountains has been brought to the market by REA Grimes, guiding €845,000.

Located less than half a kilometre from the north Co Dublin village of Garristown, Rathesa offers accommodation of around 370 square metres on about 8.35 acres, and comes with a private tennis court, equine facilities and agricultural outbuildings.

Borrowing its name from a local hill fort called Rath Esa, itself named after a mythological...