Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development

The final six apartments at Bartra’s Glensavage development of 22 houses and apartments in Blackrock in south Co Dublin are currently for sale through selling agent Colliers.

The luxury, A-rated, Nordic-style scheme comprises eight contemporary houses and gate lodges and 14 apartments, which are laid out in two blocks of seven units, on an L-shaped woodland site off Avoca Road. All homes in the first phase, which came to market four months ago, have sold.

