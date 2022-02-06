Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development

A mix of one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus study, two-bed and two-bed plus study/three-bedroom units are on the market with prices starting at €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development
Glensavage: a luxury, A-rated, Nordic-style scheme of eight contemporary houses and gate lodges and 14 apartments off Avoca Road in Blackrock

The final six apartments at Bartra’s Glensavage development of 22 houses and apartments in Blackrock in south Co Dublin are currently for sale through selling agent Colliers.

The luxury, A-rated, Nordic-style scheme comprises eight contemporary houses and gate lodges and 14 apartments, which are laid out in two blocks of seven units, on an L-shaped woodland site off Avoca Road. All homes in the first phase, which came to market four months ago, have sold.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Willows in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath: 15 three and four-bed units go on sale in the spring

Ireland’s housing market may finally be building momentum to solve the supply versus demand dilemma

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock, which is on the market for €785,000. Picture: Wojtek Bartkowski

Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Tandy’s Lane in Lucan. The landscaped development has three acres of open space, including on-site two parks. Picture: Keith Owens

Three and four-bed homes for sale in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
The development at One Springfield Park comprises 20 two and three-bedroom apartments and duplex apartments

Foxrock luxury apartments get ready to launch

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1