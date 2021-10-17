Site at Mount Juliet comes to the market for €450,000

During the coronavirus pandemic, with schools closed and the population under 5km travel restrictions, many of the owners of summer homes opted to decamp to their idyllic boltholes to while away the lockdowns outside of urban centres.

During this period, settings such as the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny came into its own, with 530 acres of stunning grounds along the meandering banks of the River Nore, it offered oodles of space for its...