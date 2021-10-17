Site at Mount Juliet comes to the market for €450,000
The land at the golf estate comes with planning permission for a detached house
During the coronavirus pandemic, with schools closed and the population under 5km travel restrictions, many of the owners of summer homes opted to decamp to their idyllic boltholes to while away the lockdowns outside of urban centres.
During this period, settings such as the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny came into its own, with 530 acres of stunning grounds along the meandering banks of the River Nore, it offered oodles of space for its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fairview redbrick for €495k could be a family favourite
Period residence on Lomond Avenue has easy access to shops, schools and the coastal walkway and is less than 15 minutes’ drive from O’Connell Bridge
Stately Foxrock home offers fine example of Arts and Crafts ethic
Abbotsford, on Brighton Road in Dublin 18, is a generous five-room residence built around 1909
Grand Canal apartment offers show-stopping city views
No 164 The George, at Charlotte Quay Dock, overlooks the water and across to some of the capital’s most memorable contemporary architecture
New digital platform lets vendors sell ther own property – and save on fees
MySale.ie provides marketing packages, information and a way for homeowners to sell up without using a traditional estate agent or being charged a commission fee