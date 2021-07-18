Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Showpiece jewel in Dublin’s crown

Stunning Jameson House in Raheny, built for £12,000 in 1910, has been painstakingly renovated to now to serve as a corporate rental for new employees with its beautiful campus-like environment

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
18th July, 2021
7
Jameson House on Watermill Road in Raheny in Dublin; the house was converted into 11 apartments

“Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.” Although he was speaking in general about the aesthetic of all architecture, the sentiment uttered by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry could well have applied to Jameson House on Watermill Road in Raheny in north Dublin.

Influenced by the prevailing Arts and Crafts movement of the time, the stunning residence was designed for the Jameson family distillers by Frederick George Hicks of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Paddocks, near Athy in Co Kildare, sits on 1.63 acres and is on the market for €495,000

On the Market: Your guide to residences for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
No 22 Highfield Grove, which is on the market for €625,000. Picture: Ronan Melia Photography

Charming three-bed cottage in quiet Rathgar enclave

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
No 10 Pembroke Road: a beautifully presented brick-fronted home in Dublin 4 on the market for €1.95 million

Period home in heart of embassy belt

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Ocean Breeze in Kinsale, Co Cork: built to the highest standards in 2006.

House of the Week: Palatial three-storey Cork residence offers a breath of fresh air

Residential Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1