Sherry FitzGerald opens new office in Phibsborough

Sherry FitzGerald last week opened its 100th office which is located on the Phibsborough Road at the historic Doyle’s Corner in Dublin 7.

Elizabeth Ryan, a well-regarded estate agent in the local area, will manage the branch, working alongside residential director and local resident Martin Doyle. Both have long experience in the Phibsborough and Drumcondra suburbs.

Steven McKenna, Sherry FitzGerald Group chief executive, said: “The opening of our 100th office in Ireland marks a...