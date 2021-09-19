Sherry FitzGerald opens new office in Phibsborough
The premises in the bustling north Dublin suburb is the estate agent’s 100th office in Ireland
Sherry FitzGerald last week opened its 100th office which is located on the Phibsborough Road at the historic Doyle’s Corner in Dublin 7.
Elizabeth Ryan, a well-regarded estate agent in the local area, will manage the branch, working alongside residential director and local resident Martin Doyle. Both have long experience in the Phibsborough and Drumcondra suburbs.
Steven McKenna, Sherry FitzGerald Group chief executive, said: “The opening of our 100th office in Ireland marks a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Designer’s chic Ballsbridge home on market for €1.5m
The A3 rated Art Deco meets Scandi living space at No 69 Waterloo Lane is everything you would expect from the house of interiors guru Debi Flynn
Tranquil Malahide sanctuary for €925,000
The secluded five-bed bungalow at No 5 Bissetts Strand has views over the estuary and a south-facing garden, and is a minute’s walk from the village
Editor’s choice: Nail queen’s Sandymount redbrick for €1.2m
No 20 Gilford Avenue is a luxurious turnkey home which tastefully marries period features with modern convenience
New scheme in Meath offers rustic living with mod cons
Named after the local river, Delvin Mews offers three and four-bedroom townhouses and houses in the tranquil village of Stamullen