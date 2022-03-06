Seven-bed family home with views over the coast near Clonakilty
The unusually named Desert, overlooking Clonakilty Bay in west Cork, dates from 2001, is built over three levels and is on the market for €565,000
When house hunting, the family with two or three children has a countrywide range to choose from. However, finding a home fit for a brood of five or more is a trickier proposition. For anyone seeking a country lifestyle with the bonus of endless coastal pursuits, Desert, a detached house on an elevated site of 0.4 of an acre overlooking Clonakilty Bay in west Cork, should fit the bill very nicely.
Built in 2001 by Duvane...
