Semi-detached four-bed family home in Stepaside on sale for €645,000

Families on the market for a well-presented family home in walk-in condition in south Dublin might consider No 1 The Rectory, a four-bedroom semi-detached home on the books of Brady & McCarthy Estate Agents guiding €645,000.

The residence is located at the end of a quiet residential cul-de-sac opposite the Burrow golf course. The well-established development of some 160 or so homes is accessed off the Enniskerry Road and within a short walk of Stepaside village.

Offered...