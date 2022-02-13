Subscribe Today
Semi-detached four-bed family home in Stepaside on sale for €645,000

No 1 The Rectory, a semi-detached home in a quiet residential cul-de-sac opposite the Burrow golf course is in turnkey condition and within easy commuting distance from Dublin city

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th February, 2022
No 1 The Rectory in Stepaside, Co Dublin is being offered for sale in turnkey condition

Families on the market for a well-presented family home in walk-in condition in south Dublin might consider No 1 The Rectory, a four-bedroom semi-detached home on the books of Brady & McCarthy Estate Agents guiding €645,000.

The residence is located at the end of a quiet residential cul-de-sac opposite the Burrow golf course. The well-established development of some 160 or so homes is accessed off the Enniskerry Road and within a short walk of Stepaside village.

Offered...

