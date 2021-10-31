Secluded semi in Dublin 6 has a touch of the surreal

Cullenswood Lodge’s quirky demi-turreted entrance gives an insight into the unique and unconventional interiors of this architect’s home at 12 Richmond Avenue South in Dublin 6.

The secluded semi-detached residence was built in 1997, offering 170 square metres of generous and bright rooms, with singular touches including gently curved walls and an eye-catching central double-height staircase with a viewing gallery at the centre of the house.

Electrically operated gates open from Richmond Avenue South to...