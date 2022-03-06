Secluded mews home for €1.7 million on Dublin 4’s Raglan Lane

City slickers on the market for a discreet, detached mews residence in Dublin 4 will be interested to note that Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge branch has a beauty for sale on Raglan Lane in Dublin 4 guiding €1.7 million.

The 216 square metre home is laid out over three levels and is set behind high stone walls incorporating electric gates and offering off-street parking as well as a rear lawned garden and three bedrooms.

Ideally located between Pembroke Lane...