Secluded five-bed family home overlooking Carysfort Park

Family home buyers familiar with Blackrock in south Co Dublin will, no doubt, be aware of the allure of owning a home in and around Avoca and Carysfort Avenues.

That a stunning five-bedroom detached residence within Avoca Park, just off Avoca Avenue, has just come to market should pique the interest of buyers at the upper end of the market.

Built by Castlethorn Construction in 1995, No 101 Avoca Park sits in the middle of...