Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Salthill apartment a breath of fresh air for €280,000

Galway two-bed has a 50-foot terrace and is walking distance from the city centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th June, 2021
Salthill apartment a breath of fresh air for €280,000
The view from 79 Baily Point, a fourth-floor, two-bedroom apartment of 82 square metres with a 50 square metre terrace

Living in lockdown for the past year has given many a citizen food for thought in terms of what makes them happy, what they want to do and ultimately where they want to call ‘home’. For many, living close to the sea has topped their wish list.

To that end, whether a first time buyer, an investor or a holiday home buyer, the sale of Apt 79 at Baily Point in Salthill, Co...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A selection of two-bedroom apartments in Cork city’s Opera Lane Residences have been brought to market, with prices starting from €465,000.

Two-bedroom apartments in Cork hit a high note

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
19 Rosmeen Gardens is on the market for €1.3 million

Impressive five-bedroom home in the heart of Dún Laoghaire

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
17 Foxes is located close to the 17th green and the 18th tee at Mount Juliet

Tee up luxury living with seven-bed home in Mount Juliet estate

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Nestling into the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, Loiste Chroi sits on an elevated, westerly-facing site of 1.8 acre

House of the week: Game, set and match to this five-bed family home

Residential Ros Drinkwater 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1