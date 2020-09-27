Roomy with a view: 4-bed on grounds of Mount Juliet for €730,000

Few properties can be described as impeccable, but 2 The Gallops in the lush grounds of the prestigious Mount Juliet Estate, set along the banks of the river Nore in Co Kilkenny, can justifiably lay claim to this accolade.

This is a large, modern, four-bedroom, two-storey bay-windowed residence of considerable character, perfectly situated overlooking the 16th fairway and green of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and close to the new clubhouse, Hunters Yard and all the...