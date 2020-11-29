Rooms with a view in a bucolic Wexford setting

House hunters hankering for rooms with a view in a bucolic east-coast setting and close to Gorey town in Co Wexford, will want to see this new-build in Rossminogue South, a show stopper home on the market with Property Partners O’Brien Swaine at €499,000.

One of five detached houses in a private gated development, 2 Boley View is a contemporary bungalow set on 1.2 acres and offers 204 square metres of living space...