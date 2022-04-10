Subscribe Today
Rooms with a view at a Cork lodge overlooking the Atlantic

The colonial-style Reagrove at Minane Bridge in Carrigaline is now on the market, with a guide price of €1.75 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
Reagrove at Minane Bridge in Carrigaline, Co Cork: on the market asking €1.75 million

Its low-slung roof, extensive glazing, stone facade and wraparound sheltered and decked terraces give a positively New World look to Reagrove, a colonial-style lodge overlooking the sea at Minane Bridge in Carrigaline, Co Cork, with coastal views from the Old Head of Kinsale to Ballycotton.

The extensive residence, although set on an elevated site, is screened from the road by mature fuchsia hedging, which adds to its allure. It has just come to the market...

