Rooms with a view at a Cork lodge overlooking the Atlantic

Its low-slung roof, extensive glazing, stone facade and wraparound sheltered and decked terraces give a positively New World look to Reagrove, a colonial-style lodge overlooking the sea at Minane Bridge in Carrigaline, Co Cork, with coastal views from the Old Head of Kinsale to Ballycotton.

The extensive residence, although set on an elevated site, is screened from the road by mature fuchsia hedging, which adds to its allure. It has just come to the market...