Room to breathe: a trio of stylish rural residences

If a home’s calling card is its entrance hall, this one is gilt-edged. With a sea of Italian porcelain tile flooring, a sweeping staircase, and a white marble chimney piece, it opens onto two elegant dual aspect reception rooms, the drawing room and the living room, both with double multi-glass-panelled doors to the cobblelock patio.

Named in honour of Irish patriot Theobald Wolfe Tone, when Tone house was built in 2005 architect Patricia...