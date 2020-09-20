Rooftop area and natural light liven up an appealing D8 residence

Plenty of thought has gone into the internal layout and quality of natural light at 4 Clanbrassil Terrace in Dublin 8. This much-loved home, within walking distance of St Stephen's Green, comes with a delightful surprise in the form of an unexpected roof terrace for those who love to soak up the rays.
Extended to offer 74 square metres of living space, this brick-fronted, two-bedroom terraced residence is in turnkey condition and will appeal to a range...
