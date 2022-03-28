Revenue to contact 300,000 property owners yet to file LPT return

Revenue has said it plans to contact the 300,000 property owners over the coming weeks who have yet to file a Local Property Tax (LPT) return.

To date, LPT Returns in respect of 1.7 million properties have been submitted, however a further 300,000 properties are yet to do so, including approximately 160,000 properties for which LPT payment arrangements are in place.

“All residential property owners were required to submit an LPT Return to Revenue last November. A key part...