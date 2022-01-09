Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Restored Georgian house close to Kinsale on market for €6.35m

The renovated and extended Ballinacurra House sits on 25 acres, and has been used as a discreet bolthole and an award-winning wedding venue

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
9th January, 2022
7
Ballinacurra House, a restored Georgian country house on 25 acres, is the perfect hideaway

There are a few must-haves on most ultra-high net worth buyers’ wishlists when scouring the world for the perfect hideaway.

In most cases, the property must enjoy absolute privacy to afford its residents the ultimate escape. To that end, it must often be off the beaten track yet within reasonable distance from the nearest international airport.

Perhaps somewhat contradictory, it must also have excellent connectivity so guests can keep an eye on their businesses...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen, Co Cork, which sold for €3.5 million, was among the top country sales

Property review: Trophy homes defy the gloom to fetch millions

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
CGI of the planned new scheme of houses at Gibraltar Point in Co Sligo

Plans for 129 quality new homes in Sligo

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Family home on 62 acres of land at Oldtown in Grangecon in Co Wicklow, which is on the market for €2.75 million

Horse sense in abundance with Wicklow family home on 62 acres

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 405 Clontarf Road, a mid-terraced period house with views over Dublin Bay, is on the market for €875,000. Picture: David Killeen

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1