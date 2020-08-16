Restored Georgian home on 358 acres in Co Meath is finally sold

Just over a year after being withdrawn from auction at €9.5 million when three determined bidders drove up the price from an opening bid of €7 million, the stately Corbalton Hall in Tara in Co Meath has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Home to Meath schoolteacher turned millionaire tech entrepreneur and Riverdeep founder Pat McDonagh, the Georgian residence on 358 acres was on the books of joint agents Coonan Property and Goffs Property, guiding...