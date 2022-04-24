Residences in Clontarf and East Wall come to market

Househunters looking to settle on the northside of the river Liffey in Dublin will be keen to know that REA Grimes has two homes of interest that have just landed on its books: one in Clontarf, the other nearby in East Wall.

The first is a bright and spacious three-bedroom home less than ten minutes’ walk to Dollymount Strand, with the agent seeking offers of €560,000.

Number 34 Dollymount Park in Clontarf is a...