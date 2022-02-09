Rents up 10.3% as availability hits all-time low

Rents rose nationally by more than 10 per cent in the last quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period the previous year, the highest year-on-year rise in more than three years.

The findings were released on Wednesday as part of Daft’s latest Rental Price Report, which also indicated that rents in Dublin rose by 4.1 per cent between September and December, the largest three-month increase since early 2014, and that rents rose nationally during this...