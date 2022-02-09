Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Rents up 10.3% as availability hits all-time low

Daft report finds that the average listed rent in Dublin is now €2,056, up 100 per cent from its lowest point in 2011

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th February, 2022
Rents up 10.3% as availability hits all-time low
Nationally, the average rent stood at €1,524 in the last few months of 2021, double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Rents rose nationally by more than 10 per cent in the last quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period the previous year, the highest year-on-year rise in more than three years.

The findings were released on Wednesday as part of Daft’s latest Rental Price Report, which also indicated that rents in Dublin rose by 4.1 per cent between September and December, the largest three-month increase since early 2014, and that rents rose nationally during this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Willows in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath: 15 three and four-bed units go on sale in the spring

Ireland’s housing market may finally be building momentum to solve the supply versus demand dilemma

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock, which is on the market for €785,000. Picture: Wojtek Bartkowski

Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Glensavage: a luxury, A-rated, Nordic-style scheme of eight contemporary houses and gate lodges and 14 apartments off Avoca Road in Blackrock

Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Tandy’s Lane in Lucan. The landscaped development has three acres of open space, including on-site two parks. Picture: Keith Owens

Three and four-bed homes for sale in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1