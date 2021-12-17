Rents rise 8.3% as number of tenancies registered falls 31%

Rents grew 8.3 per cent nationally over the last quarter, the highest national growth rate seen since the end of 2017, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) Rent Index showed.

Annual rent growth in Q4 2017 stood at 8.4 per cent, marginally exceeding most recent figures.

Dublin maintained its position as the county with the highest standardised average rent, at €1,916 per month, while the lowest standardised average rent was in Leitrim, at €731 per month.