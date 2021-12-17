Subscribe Today
Rents rise 8.3% as number of tenancies registered falls 31%

The national standardised average rent stood €1,397 in Q3, an increase of €44 compared to the previous quarter

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
17th December, 2021
Twelve counties now have standardised average rents above €1,000 per month. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Rents grew 8.3 per cent nationally over the last quarter, the highest national growth rate seen since the end of 2017, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) Rent Index showed.

Annual rent growth in Q4 2017 stood at 8.4 per cent, marginally exceeding most recent figures.

Dublin maintained its position as the county with the highest standardised average rent, at €1,916 per month, while the lowest standardised average rent was in Leitrim, at €731 per month.

