Renovated three-bed in Ranelagh guiding €1.2m

Ranelagh, Dublin 6: a perennial favourite of South Dublin suburbs among buyers looking for an upmarket home in an affluent area close to well-regarded schools, local amenities and within short driving distance of the city centre.

Tudor Road is no exception, being slap bang in the middle of the burbs close to the Luas Green line, at the rear of Gonzaga College and within skipping distance of Sandford Park and Alexandra College.

Number 1 Tudor Road...