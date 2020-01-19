Remodelled family home in unbeatable location

Location is the fundamental element of any real estate investment, and for buyers looking for a home in the Blackrock area of Co Dublin, Frascati Park boasts the ideal locale.

To add to the attractiveness of its situation, between Mount Merrion Avenue and Frascati Road, 8 Frascati Park, currently for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, comes to market in walk-in condition having been entirely remodelled in 2006 by its previous owners.

Built in the 1930s, No 8 has...