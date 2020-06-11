Redbrick three-bed in heart of Drumcondra for €575,000

Buyers in the market for an attractive, mid-terrace, redbrick period home on the northside of Dublin might consider this house at 9 Hollybank Road in Drumcondra in Dublin 9.
The three-bedroom home on this tree-lined Victorian road is located just off Lower Drumcondra Road and has been upgraded in recent years. It has also had its price dropped by €20,000 to €575,000, and is on the market with Colliers International.
The accommodation is set over three levels...
