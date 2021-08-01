Recently renovated six-bed period home on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way

Whether to the manner born or not, if the allure of a grand period home in the country is what inspires you, perhaps this fine six-bedroom manor home in Ardfert, Co Kerry might do the trick.

Ballyhiggin Country House is a 165-square-metre residence in Ballymacandrew South, Kilmoyley along the Wild Atlantic Way and a ten-minute drive from two Blue Flag beaches.

Built around 1930, the property is set on a one-acre site and was recently...