Recently renovated six-bed period home on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way

In a village setting and close to two blue-flag beaches, Ballyhiggin Country House is an impressive family home on the market for €390,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st August, 2021
Ballyhiggin Country House is a ten-minute drive from two Blue Flag beaches

Whether to the manner born or not, if the allure of a grand period home in the country is what inspires you, perhaps this fine six-bedroom manor home in Ardfert, Co Kerry might do the trick.

Ballyhiggin Country House is a 165-square-metre residence in Ballymacandrew South, Kilmoyley along the Wild Atlantic Way and a ten-minute drive from two Blue Flag beaches.

Built around 1930, the property is set on a one-acre site and was recently...

