Rathgar residence gives a nod to past and future

Tucked away off Victoria Road, a leafy road of period redbricks in the well-established suburb of Rathgar in Dublin 6, lies Victoria Lane. It’s a quiet cul-de-sac laneway of generous private homes built on a green site between the rear gardens of the homes of Victoria Road and at the rear of the grand homes on Bushy Park Road.

At the end of Victoria Lane is a row of three double-fronted, two-storey over basement...