Proposed co-living complex hits back over planners’ concerns

The Collective has hit back at concerns raised over its first co-living complex due to be built in the Liberties in Dublin.

Last year, the London-based company lodged a proposal to construct 69 co-living units and 144 hotel rooms on the corner of New Row South and Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8.

During its review of the proposal, Dublin City Council planners claimed they had concerns that an insufficient amount of communal spaces and kitchen facilities would be provided...