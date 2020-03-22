Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Proposed co-living complex hits back over planners’ concerns

Dublin City Council worried that development in Liberties may have insufficient communal spaces and kitchen facilities

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd March, 2020
The Collective last year lodged a proposal to construct 69 co-living units and 144 hotel rooms on the corner of New Row South and Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8

The Collective has hit back at concerns raised over its first co-living complex due to be built in the Liberties in Dublin.

Last year, the London-based company lodged a proposal to construct 69 co-living units and 144 hotel rooms on the corner of New Row South and Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8.

During its review of the proposal, Dublin City Council planners claimed they had concerns that an insufficient amount of communal spaces and kitchen facilities would be provided...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

House of the Week: Castleknock four-bed marries the old with the new

116 Diswellstown Manor in Castleknock, Dublin 15, is on the market with a guide price of €725,000

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

Comers fail in latest bid to amend planning permission

Developers of apartment scheme in Dublin 9 have requested amendments to their permission multiple times, each time to add units and reduce unit size

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

On the Market

Your weekly guide to the best residences up for sale around the country

Business Post Team | 2 hours ago