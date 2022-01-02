Property review: Trophy homes defy the gloom to fetch millions
The resilience of the real estate sector this past few months was especially apparent at the top end of the market
The ability to adapt in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic was undeniably evident in the property world last year, with the fundamental economic principle of supply and demand the defining feature.
Virus-associated lockdowns have exacerbated the chronic problem of lack of supply in both the new and second hand markets. That, coupled with rising and pent-up demand, has pushed up prices again as buyers compete against each other and vendors jump at the opportunity...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Plans for 129 quality new homes in Sligo
Gibraltar Point is a joint venture between local property investment company Carnarvon and builders Knoxpark Developments
On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A large detached bungalow with planning permission in Chapelizod, Dublin 20 and a restored farmhouse in Waterville, Co Kerry are among the residences on sale this week
Horse sense in abundance with Wicklow family home on 62 acres
Oldtown in Co Wicklow is on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million
How ‘ageing in place’ can become the new reality
HaloCare’s smarter home technology can help to take care of people in their golden years, especially if ‘ageing in place’ is the goal