Residential

Property review: Trophy homes defy the gloom to fetch millions

The resilience of the real estate sector this past few months was especially apparent at the top end of the market

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
2nd January, 2022
Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen, Co Cork, which sold for €3.5 million, was among the top country sales

The ability to adapt in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic was undeniably evident in the property world last year, with the fundamental economic principle of supply and demand the defining feature.

Virus-associated lockdowns have exacerbated the chronic problem of lack of supply in both the new and second hand markets. That, coupled with rising and pent-up demand, has pushed up prices again as buyers compete against each other and vendors jump at the opportunity...

