Prize residences on the D4 coast are best in show

The advantage of buying the showhouse in any scheme is that with few exceptions, the showhouse is the cream of the crop, the best in show, so to speak.

What luck, then, for buyers on the hunt for a new home in the well-heeled coastal suburb of Sandymount in Dublin 4, where selling agent DNG has two show home units for sale at Sandymount Castle Court.

The showhomes are among the last three homes for sale...