Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Private mews home in the heart of Ballsbridge’s embassy belt

38 Raglan Lane offers 280 square metres of living space over three levels at a guide price of €1.295 million

8th November, 2020
5
38 Raglan Lane in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: a paved courtyard leads to a 280 square metre house with open-plan sitting/dining room, three bedrooms and attic space

Nestled in the heart of Dublin‘s exclusive embassy belt behind a pair of tall, electric, solid timber gates, No 38 Raglan Lane in Ballsbridge has a decidedly Mediterranean feel.

Offering 280 square metres of living space over three levels and a guide price of €1.295 million with DNG, it is likely to capture the eye of buyers seeking a generous, secure, private home on this prestigious mews lane on the city centre’s doorstep.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the market: elegant three-bed in leafy south Dublin

5 Woodbine Avenue in Booterstown is on the market for €850,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

Two detached houses for sale as one lot on site in Co Cork

Global Properties is selling two detached houses built at right angles to each other on 0.4 of an acre for €750,000

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

On the Market

Your weekly guide to quality residences on sale around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago