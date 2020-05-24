Sunday May 24, 2020
Pristine two-storey cottage in Brittas Bay for €285,000

The property has been extended and renovated in recent years, and sits in a gated development 1km away from a sandy beach

24th May, 2020
6
The exterior of No 10 Brittas Bay Village, which extends to 115 square metres

The idiom of “good things come in small packages” could apply to this well-presented cottage, except that 10 Brittas Bay Village is somewhat deceptive in that it extends to an unexpected 115 square metres.

The property is a pristine, detached two-storey cottage that has been extended and fully renovated in recent years. It forms part of a cluster of similar cottages located in a well-kept gated development off Cornagower Park in Brittas in Co Wicklow,...

