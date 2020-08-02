Princely pair of luxurious Dalkey redbricks on same street

Buyers on the prowl for a luxurious family home in the south Co Dublin coastal enclave of Dalkey are spoilt for choice if they’ve fixed on Ulverton Road as their preferred location.

Two impressive Victorian redbricks, located along the same stretch of residences on this upmarket artery road between Dalkey and Sandycove villages, have come to the market recently. Their vaguely matching exteriors, however, are where their similarities end.

First up is 52...