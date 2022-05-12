Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay

If there’s ever been the slightest doubt as to why the coastline along Dalkey and Killiney is often called Dublin’s Riviera, then Summerhill House on Marino Avenue West should clear things up.

The stunning Victorian residence sits on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace and Dalkey island. While it has been on the market for some time, its asking price has just been dropped by €1 million to €7.9 million...