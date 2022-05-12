Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay
Situated in a splendid location, this seven-bedroom residence dates from the mid-1800s
If there’s ever been the slightest doubt as to why the coastline along Dalkey and Killiney is often called Dublin’s Riviera, then Summerhill House on Marino Avenue West should clear things up.
The stunning Victorian residence sits on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace and Dalkey island. While it has been on the market for some time, its asking price has just been dropped by €1 million to €7.9 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000
Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000
Two-storey residence has been refurbished and extended to the rear in recent years affording a sense of space and light throughout
A residence redolent with medieval magic comes to market in D14 for €1.9m
A name familiar to fans of Game of Thrones, this Winterfell is a luxuriously appointed detached redbrick house on Castle Avenue in Churchtown
Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh is now on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million