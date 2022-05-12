Subscribe Today
Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay

Situated in a splendid location, this seven-bedroom residence dates from the mid-1800s

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor
12th May, 2022
9
Summerhill House spans 701 square metres over three floors, which overlook Killiney Bay

If there’s ever been the slightest doubt as to why the coastline along Dalkey and Killiney is often called Dublin’s Riviera, then Summerhill House on Marino Avenue West should clear things up.

The stunning Victorian residence sits on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace and Dalkey island. While it has been on the market for some time, its asking price has just been dropped by €1 million to €7.9 million...

