Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence

Revolutions, typically a response to a repulsive domestic policy, have occurred throughout human history. They usually result in significant changes in culture, economy and sociopolitical institutions, including the overthrow of governments.

On a much less frightful scale, architecture too has undergone its own uprisings, notably the raging against Britain’s industrial-era machine via the Arts and Crafts movement. The movement was a response to the bankruptcy of decorative arts brought about during the industrial revolution in...