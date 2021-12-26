Plans for 129 quality new homes in Sligo

Plans have been lodged to build 129 new residential units on a 10-acre site at Gibraltar Point in Sligo, providing modern, quality family homes for the region.

In what will be one of the largest construction projects undertaken in Sligo in recent years, the proposed development at Second Sea Road is a joint venture between local property investment company Carnarvon Ltd and builders Knoxpark Developments Ltd, which recently launched the final phase of its Farmhill Manor...