Planners warned against over-development of Dublin 8 site

Senior state planners had warned that Hines should be refused permission for its large housing development at the former Player Wills factory before the US developer was given the all-clear.

Last week, Hines announced it had secured fast-track permission from An Bord Pleanála for the 416-apartment project at the Bailey Gibson site on South Circular Road in Dublin 8.

Internal documents, which have since been released, show that senior planners at the national planning...