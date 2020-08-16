Sunday August 16, 2020
Plan to lease student digs to others is slated as co-living ‘by the back door’

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin raises concerns over diversified use of purpose-built Point Village scheme

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th August, 2020
The entire Point Village complex was developed specifically to be used as student accommodation

A student accommodation provider in Dublin plans to lease nearly 600 bed-spaces to non-students, a move that has been criticised as co-living “by the back door”.

The DWS Group, a fund that controls €745 billion in assets, has applied for permission to let 599 beds in its Point Village scheme near the 3Arena on the residential market.

The entire Point Village complex was developed specifically to be used as student accommodation. It contains 966 bed-spaces...

