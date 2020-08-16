Plan to lease student digs to others is slated as co-living ‘by the back door’

A student accommodation provider in Dublin plans to lease nearly 600 bed-spaces to non-students, a move that has been criticised as co-living “by the back door”.

The DWS Group, a fund that controls €745 billion in assets, has applied for permission to let 599 beds in its Point Village scheme near the 3Arena on the residential market.

The entire Point Village complex was developed specifically to be used as student accommodation. It contains 966 bed-spaces...