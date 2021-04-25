Picture-perfect lakeside residence on market for €1.3m

A short distance from the village of Kilcock, Co Kildare lies the entrance to a most eye-catching lakeside residence on 19.6 acres, the name of which provides a clue as to its appearance.

Red House in Portgloriam is a large, scarlet edifice of 279 square metres skirting the edge of a three acre man-made lake surrounded by an oasis of mature planting, offering another clue to its horticultural owner/creator John Joe Costin.

The bespoke home has...