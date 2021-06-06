Picture-perfect four-bed in D6 with a 100-foot garden

A picture-perfect family home with a garden ripe for a green-fingered enthusiast, No 4 Dartry Park in Dublin 6 has just come to market with local agent Mullery O’Gara and is guiding €1.5 million.

The well-presented, creeper-clad semi-detached residence will tick all the boxes for a buyer looking to live in a sought-after area close to premier schools, just minutes from the Luas Green Line, with easy access to Dublin city centre and the M50...